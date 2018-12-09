Prep boys basketball: Hawks defeat Kentlake in Saturday tourney

A fast start paid off for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Saturday as the team raced out to a early lead and then held on late to defeat the Kentlake Falcons 51-48 in a game played at Highline College as part of the Alliance Flooring Showdown.

The Hawks led 20-8 in the early going of the second quarter and never trailed in the contest. Terrace’s 39-30 advantage after three quarters was challenged by the Falcons with a fourth-quarter comeback effort that came up three points short.

Jace Breakfield scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and had one block to lead the Hawks in the win. The sophomore helped Terrace control the front line as the team snatched 35 rebounds (compared to 31 for the Falcons) and scored 14 points in the paint (compared to eight for the Falcons).

Kentlake’s Jalen Taylor tallied 14 points while teammate Michael Alar added 10 points in the loss.

The Hawks have a while to savor Saturday’s victory – their 3-0 start for the season. Terrace will next play on Friday, Dec. 14, when they host the Snohomish Panthers for a 7:15 p.m. tilt at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Kentlake, Dec. 8

Kentlake 8 14 8 18 — 48

Terrace 16 12 11 12 — 51

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jace Breakfield 16, Mason Petersen 9, Mason Christianson 8, JesseJames Martineau 7, Muhammed Kinteh 7, Bradey Blackmer 2, Trazz Pepper 2, Robbie Baringer, Trevor Leen

Kentlake individual scoring: Jalen Taylor 14, Michael Alar 10, Garrett Eversole 9, Elijah Hayden 6, San Morasch 5, Jaleel Walton 3, Miles ConnorsWilliams 1, Vladyslav Palichuck, Jalen Barker, Logan Stempniak

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-0 overall; Kentlake 1-1 in 4A North Puget Sound League, 1-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish, Friday, Dec. 14, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski