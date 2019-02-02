Prep boys basketball: Hawks boys win, girls lose vs. Meadowdale

1 of 4

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys and girls basketball teams came away with a split in a doubleheader against their Meadowdale Mavericks’ counterparts at a fired-up Meadowdale High School on Friday.

The Hawks’ boys squad ran away with a 63-43 victory over the Mavericks while the Lady Hawks lost to the Lady Mavs 52-28.

In the boys’ game, Terrace used a 23-9 second-quarter advantage to take control of the game and cruise to the win. Mason Petersen scored 13 points to lead the Hawks; teammates Jace Breakfield and Jeffrey Anyimah added 12 and 10 points respectively.

Hunter Moen was the only Mav to reach double figures in scoring with 10 points — eight in the second half — as Meadowdale was held to its lowest output of the season.

In the girls game, the Lady Mavs had little problem besting the younger Lady Hawks on Friday. Lilly Williams scored a game-high 17 points for Meadowdale in the win.

All four squads will finish their 2018-2019 regular seasons on Monday, Feb. 1, before beginning district tournaments later in the week.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Feb. 1

Terrace 15 23 9 16 — 63

Meadowdale 12 9 12 10 — 43

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Petersen 13, Jace Breakfield 12, Jeffrey Anyimah 10, JesseJames Martineau 7, Mason Christianson 6, Robbie Baringer 6, Bradley Blackmer 5, Trevor Leen 2, David Vakulchik 2, Trazz Pepper

Meadowdale individual scoring: Hunter Moen 10, Cole Nelson 9, Kade Styles 9, Ray Free 8, Tyler Emard 3, Nick Buckley 2, Justin Jackson 2, Mason Vaughn, Issac Braxton

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 14-5 overall; Meadowdale 6-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood; Monday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale next game: versus Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Feb. 1

Terrace 7 4 8 9 — 28

Meadowdale 14 13 21 4 — 52

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Kierra Scott 9, Lydia Prelow 8, Grace Kane 6, Berit Simonsen 3, Kaiya Beavin 1, Kendall Glenham 1, Trinity Prout, Ishika Nayyar

Meadowdale individual scoring: Lilly Williams 17, Fatoumata Jaiteh 8, Kaisha Stark 8, Taylor Kesselring 5, Sariah Swinton 5, Adriana Valadez 4, Camryn Cassidy 3, Alicia Morrison 2, Cassidy Gamble, Kaylee Whatmore, Maia Austvold

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-15 overall; Meadowdale 7-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood; Monday, Feb. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale next game: versus Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Feb. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski