Prep boys basketball: Hawks bounce back with win over Oak Harbor

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks bounced back from a pair of losses in their two previous outings and grabbed a win on Wednesday.

Behind an unlikely trio of scorers, the Hawks defeated the Oak Harbor Wildcats 65-52 in a Wesco League matchup played at Oak Harbor High School.

Terrace was led in scoring by the 17 points of senior Jesse James Martineau. Sophomore Robbie Baringer and freshman Jeffrey Anyimah each tallied season-highs, with 16 and 10 points respectively.

Mason Christianson returned to action for the Hawks after sitting out two games due to injury and scored nine points in the contest, but teammate Jace Breakfield was still sidelined and did not play.

Gavin Allen led the Wildcats with 14 points while teammates Dorian Hardin and Haven Brown each scored 11 points in the loss.

The Hawks will be back at Mountlake Terrace High School on Friday, Jan. 11, for a 7:15 p.m. tilt against the Everett Seagulls.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Oak Harbor, Jan. 9

Terrace 23 15 11 16 — 65

Oak Harbor 10 9 8 25 — 52

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: JesseJames Martineau 17, Robbie Baringer 16, Jeffrey Anyimah 10, Mason Christianson 9, Mason Petersen 8, Bradley Blackmer 5, Trevor Leen, Trazz Pepper

Oak Harbor individual scoring: Gavin Allen 14, Dorian Hardin 11, Haven Brown 11, Kevin Schuldt 7, Matt Kelley 7, Terrell Crumpton 1, Andrew Baloy 1, Austin Boesch, Tashuan Howard, Evan Nadeau

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-2 overall; Oak Harbor 2-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Everett; Friday, Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski