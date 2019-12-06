Prep boys basketball: Hawks beat Storm in season opener

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks have always prided themselves on playing hard-nosed defense. In their 2019-2020 season opener on Thursday, the Hawks used a strong defensive effort early — allowing just five points in the first quarter to the visiting Squalicum Storm. They then rode that start to a 76-55 non-league win at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks led 17-5 after the first eight minutes and were never challenged in the contest.

While the defense was proficient for Terrace on Thursday, the offense performed well too. Eight players contributed points, with three Hawks reaching double figures in scoring. Mason Christianson led Terrace with 17 points, Jeffrey Anymah added 16 points and Robbie Baringer contributed 13 points.

Squalicum’s Devante Powell led all scorers in the contest with 20 points, while Dedrick Mitchell tallied 11 points for the Storm.

Terrace will hit the road for its next game, a date with the Monroe Bearcats on Wednesday, Dec. 11; tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. at Monroe High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Squalicum at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 5

Squalicum 5 15 20 15 — 55

Terrace 17 18 19 20 — 76

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Christianson 17, Jeffrey Anyimah 16, Robbie Baringer 13, Jace Breakfield 9, Bradey Blackmer 6, Trazz Pepper 5, Adison Mattix 5, Muhammed Kinteh 5, Cameron Larsen, Jai Nath, Vitaly Mkrtychyan

Squalicum individual scoring: Devante Powell 20, Dedrick Mitchell 11, Lincoln Hofer 8, Ben Schlenbaker 4, Reed Richardson 4, Leland Zender 3, Elliott Asian 3, Brandon Cash 2, Clayton Bell

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall; Squalicum 0-0 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Monroe; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Monroe High School

— By Doug Petrowski