Prep boys basketball: Hawks beat Patriots, will play Saturday for regional berth

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks jumped out to an early lead, survived a third-quarter scare, and then steamrolled the Liberty Patriots in the fourth quarter Thursday to earn a 72-62 victory in a District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game played at Mount Vernon High School.

The Hawks took advantage of the slow-starting Patriots to lead after the first quarter 18-8 and 31-24 at halftime. But then junior guard Tyler Andersen carried the Patriots in the third quarter, scoring 13 of his 17 points in the period to bring Liberty back into contention. The Patriots wrestled the lead away from the Hawks twice before Terrace ended the quarter up 43-42.

That would be as close as Liberty, the district tourney No. 5 seed, would get to regaining a lead as the Hawks opened the fourth quarter on a 22-8 run, taking control of the game and ultimately securing the win.

Four Hawks reached double figures in scoring, led by the 19 points of Jace Breakfield. Robbie Baringer scored 14 points, Jeffrey Anyimah came off the bench to contribute 13 points and Mason Christianson added 12 points.

Terrace, the tourney’s No. 3 seed, will next face the No. 6-seeded Anacortes Seagulls in the district tournament 3rd/4th place game on Saturday, Feb. 22; tipoff at Mount. Vernon High School is at 6 p.m. The Seagulls earned their spot in the pivotal game with a 50-46 upset of the No. 1-seeded Burlington-Edison Tigers on Thursday.

The winner of the Terrace-Anacortes game will receive a berth in the regional round of the upcoming WIAA 2A state tournament; the loser will be done for the season.

The Hawks had defeated the Seagulls 51-50 in an earlier district tournament game, with a three-point buzzer-beater by Muhammed Kinteh Feb. 15.

You can view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket here.

Prep Boys Basketball: Liberty vs. Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 20 (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Liberty 8 16 18 20 — 62

Terrace 18 13 12 29 — 72

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jace Breakfield 19, Robbie Baringer 14, Jeffrey Anyimah 13, Mason Christianson 12, Muhammed Kinteh 6, Jai Nath 4, Bradey Blackmer 2, Trazz Pepper 2, Vitaly Mkrtychyan

Liberty individual scoring: Tyler Andersen 17, Jeffery Yamada 12, Peyton Nordland 10, Leysen Sweeney 9, Josh Chung 7, Will Ringwood 4, Chase McAllister 3, kaden Alberghini, Connor Thomas, Beau Pedersen

Records: Mountlake Terrace 17-6 overall; Liberty 17-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Anacortes; Saturday, Feb. 22; 6 p.m. at Mt. Vernon High School (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament 3rd/4th place game – winner to regionals, loser-out)

— By Doug Petrowski