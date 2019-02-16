Prep boys basketball: Hawks beat Cougars in District tourney; play again Saturday

1 of 7

The No .3 tournament-seeded Mountlake Terrace Hawks staved off elimination from the District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament on Friday with a 70-58 victory over the Lakewood Cougars.

Jace Breakfield led all scorers in the game with 22 points for Terrace, 10 in the decisive fourth quarter; teammate Mason Christianson added 11 points in the win.

Lakewood, the 2A district tourney No. 7 seed, was led in scoring by the 21 points of Alex Jensen; Jackson Schultz contributed 15 points for the Cougars.

After a slow start — just 10 points in the first quarter — Terrace held a slim one-point lead at halftime and then took control of the game with a 39-28 second half scoring advantage to grab the victory.

Friday’s win sets up a Saturday, Feb. 16, showdown for the Hawks with the No. 5-seeded Burlington-Edison Tigers and a berth to the regional round of the 2A state tournament on the line. The contest will be a rematch of last year’s District 1/2 2A tourney third/fourth place game that Terrace came out on top 58-48.

The Hawks-Tigers loser-out contest on Saturday will take place at 1 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2779&sport=3.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lakewood at Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 15 (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Lakewood 13 17 11 17 — 58

Terrace 10 21 18 21 — 70

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jace Breakfield 22, Mason Christianson 11, Mason Petersen 9, Jesse James Martineau 9, Jeffrey Anyimah 9, Bradley Blackmer 6, Trazz Pepper 4, Robbie Baringer

Lakewood individual scoring: Alex Jensen 21, Jackson Schultz 15, Shae Dixon 9, Jared Taylor 6, Sean Phillips 5, Kaiden Harrison 2, Sergiy Nelson, Ethan Saxton

Records: Mountlake Terrace 15-6 overall; Lakewood 13-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Burlington-Edison; Saturday, Feb. 16; 1 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament winner-to-regionals/state, loser-out game)

— By Doug Petrowski