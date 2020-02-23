Prep boys basketball: Hawks beat Anacortes, earn berth into regional round of state tourney

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks used a 14-6 run to open the second quarter and grab a lead they would never relinquish in the District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament 3rd/4th place game played Saturday at Mount Vernon High School. The spurt catapulted the Hawks to an eventual 65-49 victory over the Anacortes Seahawks.

With the third-place district tournament finish, Terrace earned a berth into the regional round of the WIAA 2A state tourney. Regional round matchups, to be played Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29, will be announced on either Sunday or Monday.

Terrace’s victory on Saturday came easier than the one-point win over Anacortes that the Hawks claimed back Feb. 15 in an earlier district tournament game. In that thriller, Terrace needed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer from Muhammed Kinteh to get the victory.

The rematch between the two teams on Saturday — Terrace, the district tourney No. 3 seed and Anacortes, the No. 6 seed — was much more decisive in the Hawks favor. Terrace never trailed after the start of the second quarter and held the Seahawks to just six fourth-quarter points.

The game became a battle of the big men as Terrace’s junior center Jace Breakfield scored a game-high 23 points while Anacortes’ 6-foot-7 post Grayson Eaton tallied 20 points in the contest. None of Eaton’s points were scored in the fourth quarter, when the Seahawks’ hopes for a comeback fizzled.

With the win, the Hawks took home the District 1/2 tournament third-place trophy. The No. 2-seeded Lynden Lions captured the tourney title with a 62-52 win over No. 4 seed Lakewood.

You can view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket here.

Prep Boys Basketball: Anacortes vs. Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 22 (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball 3rd/4th place game)

Anacortes 9 12 22 6 — 49

Terrace 9 23 19 14 — 65

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jace Breakfield 23, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 10, Jeffrey Anyimah 9, Trazz Pepper 7, Mason Christianson 6, Robbie Baringer 5, Bradey Blackmer 3, Muhammed Kinteh 2, Tigran Mkrtychyan, Adison Mattix, Cameron Larsen

Anacortes individual scoring: Grayson Eaton 20, Chase Cornett 8, Kaeden Flynn 6, Cameron Beron 5, Gaige Berow 4, Alek Miller 4, Treyton Wilbur 2, Michael Aggergaard, Coleton Smith, Jase Frydenlund, Adrien Garcia, Connor Barton

Records: Mountlake Terrace 18-6 overall; Anacortes 14-11 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Playoff game; Friday or Saturday, Feb. 28 or 29; versus opponent to-be-determined at time and place to be announced

— By Doug Petrowski