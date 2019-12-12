Prep boys basketball: Anyimah scores 20 as Hawks beat Monroe

A trio of juniors led the way for Mountlake Terrace as the Hawks pulled away and defeated the Monroe Bearcats 63-50 in a Wesco League non-conference boys basketball game played Wednesday at Monroe High School.

Jeffrey Anyimah scored 20 points in the contest for the Hawks; fellow juniors Robbie Baringer and Jace Breakfield tallied 16 and 14 points respectively for Terrace.

Efton Chism III led the Bearcats in scoring with 18 points.

The win lifted the Hawks’ early season record to 2-0; the team will go for a third straight victory when they travel to Highline College in Des Moines on Saturday to take part in the Alliance Flooring Showdown. Terrace will face the Mount Rainier Rams in the fourth game of an eight-game schedule of contests that start at 9:00 a.m.; the Hawks-Rams clash is slated to tipoff at 2:00 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Monroe, Dec. 11

Terrace 16 15 10 22 — 63

Monroe 9 15 12 14 — 50

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jeffrey Anyimah 20, Robbie Baringer 16, Jace Breakfield 14, Mason Christianson 6, Trazz Pepper 3, Muhammed Kinteh 3, Bradley Blackmer 1

Monroe individual scoring: Efton Chism III 18, Sam Olson 9, James Storhow 8, McKlain Thompson 5, Dylan Gendron 5, Jalen Flournoy 3, Blake Fodge 2, Blake Rybar, Jacob Lincoln, Nathan Cain

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-0 overall; Monroe 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Mount Rainier; Saturday, Dec. 14; 2 p.m. at Highline College in Des Moines (part of the Alliance Flooring Showdown)

Alliance Flooring Showdown schedule (Dec. 14 at Highline College):

— Vashon Island vs. Kent-Meridian boys game, 9 a.m.

— Fife vs. Auburn Mountainview girls game, 10:30 p.m.

— Rogers vs. Peninsula girls game, noon

— Mountlake Terrace vs. Mount Rainier boys game, 2 p.m.

— Kennedy vs. Stadium boys game, 3:30 p.m.

— Todd Beamer vs. Bethel girls game, 5 p.m.

— Enumclaw vs. Issaquah boys game, 7 p.m.

— Kentlake vs. Auburn boys game, 8:30 p.m.

— By Doug Petrowski