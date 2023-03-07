Prep basketball: Zaveon Jones, Gia Powell named to all-tourney second teams

Two Edmonds School District student athletes were named to their respective 3A state boys and girls All-Tournament Second Teams following their performances during the recently completed WIAA State Basketball Tournaments.

Mountlake Terrace’s Zaveon Jones and Meadowdale’s Gia Powell were voted onto the teams by select media members who attended tournament games at the Tacoma Dome last week.

Jones averaged 16.3 points per game during Terrace’s four state tourney games this year. The top statistical outing for the 6-2 junior forward was in the Hawks’ 54-52 loss to O’Dea on March 2, when he scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

This is the second year in a row that Jones has been placed on the state basketball All-Tournament Second Team by media members.

Powell averaged 25.3 points per game for the Mavericks in four state tournament contests this year. The 5-8 junior guard had outings of 29 points in the March 1 game against Bonney Lake, 31 points on Feb. 24 against Garfield and 32 points on March 3 against Lincoln of Tacoma.

The Garfield Bulldogs were crowned state champions in both the boys’ and the girls’ tournaments concluded on March 4.

2023 WIAA 3A State Basketball Tournament All-Tournament Teams

Boys’ First Team:

– Legend Smiley, sophomore (Garfield)

– Jalin Stewart, senior (Garfield)

– Ryan Lafferty, junior (Mount Spokane)

– Mason Williams, senior (O’Dea)

– Tyrell Nichols, senior (Auburn)

Boys’ Second Team:

– Zaveon Jones, junior (Mountlake Terrace)

– Parker Baumann, senior (Shorecrest)

– Myles Daymon, senior (Garfield)

– Maverick Sanders, senior (Mount Spokane)

– Brady Kageyama, senior (Bellevue)

– Luvens Valcin, junior (Auburn)

Girls’ First Team:

– Katie Fiso, junior (Garfield)

– Teryn Gardner, junior (Mead)

– Sydney Hani, senior (Lake Washington)

– Jenna Villa, senior (Arlington)

– Vivienne Berrett, senior (Stanwood)

Girls’ Second Team:

– Gia Powell, junior (Meadowdale)

– Oliviyah Edwards, freshman (Lincoln)

– Jolie Sims, senior (Lake Washington)

– Jayda Lewis, sophomore (Garfield)

— Claire O’Connor, senior (Lakeside)

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski



