Prep basketball roundup: Hawk boys beat Snohomish in league opener

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks opened the Wesco League portion of their 2018-2019 season with a 61-48 victory over the visiting Snohomish Panthers Friday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Mason Petersen sunk five shots from beyond the three-point arc and finished with 17 points to lead the Hawks to the win. Jace Breakfield scored 16 points while Mason Christianson added 10 points for Terrace.

Snohomish’s Kolton Smith led all scorers with 28 points.

The Hawks will next welcome the Marysville-Getchell Chargers to Mountlake Terrace High School on Wednesday, Dec. 19, for a 7:15 p.m. league contest.

In other Terrace results on Friday, the Lady Hawks were no match for Snohomish as the Lady Panthers rolled 54-9. Ten Panthers scored in the rout and handed Terrace a loss in their first Wesco League contest of the season.

Prep Boys Basketball: Snohomish at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 18

Snohomish 13 11 9 15 — 48

Terrace 11 17 12 21 — 61

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mason Petersen 17, Jace Breakfield 16, Mason Christianson 10, Bradley Blackmer 8, Robbie Baringer 5, Trevor Leen 3, Jesse James Martineau 2, Jeffrey Anyimah

Snohomish individual scoring: Kolton Smith 28, Jacob Brandvold 8, Joshua Vandergriend 7, Tayte Conover 3, Grady Kentch 2, Caden Keithley, Crea Andrews

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-0 overall; Snohomish 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Getchell, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish, Dec. 14

Terrace 2 0 4 3 — 9

Snohomish 18 16 14 6 — 54

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Berit Simonsen 4, Grace Kane 3, Trinity Prout 2, Kierra Scott, Trinity Prout, Lydia Prelow, Kendall Glenham, Bailey Sonko, Kaiya Beavin, McKenna Mortensen, Sarah Schneider, Ishika Nayyar

Snohomish individual scoring: Maya DuChesne 11, Ella Gallatin 10, Kaylin Beckman 8, Kinslee Gallatin 7, Anneke Hansen 6, Courtney Perry 4, Bree Nichols 3, Kayla Soderstrom 2, Heather Bartlett 2, Averie Allbaugh 1, Jordyn Beckel, Cheyenne Rodgers, Gracie VanAssche

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-3 overall; Snohomish 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Getchell, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

— By Doug Petrowski