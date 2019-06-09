Prep basketball: Meadowdale girls advance to Summer Shootout Sunday play

Local high school girls basketball teams competing in Day 2 of the Edmonds Summer Shootout finished with mixed results on Saturday with one squad still in contention for the tournament title.

The Meadowdale Mavericks defeated the Burlington-Edison Tigers 46-44 on Saturday to be one of eight teams that remain in the running to win the Summer Shootout championship. The Mavs will next face the Lake Stevens Vikings in a quarterfinal matchup at Meadowdale High School on Sunday morning; tipoff at Meadowdale High School is slated for 10 a.m.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors picked up one win and one loss on Saturday; E-W easily got past the Stanwood Spartans 45-32 but were beat later in the day by the defending state 1A runner-ups Lynden Christian Lyncs 59-27.

The Lynnwood Royals played twice on Saturday, losing to the Mount Si Wildcats 44-21 and then the Everett Seagulls 44-37. The Mountlake Terrace Hawks also suffered a pair of defeats on Saturday, falling to the Glacier Peak #2 squad 32-13 and the Redmond Mustangs 42-17.

All four Edmonds School District teams will be back in action on the final day of the tournament with the Warriors, Royals and Hawks playing just one game each on Sunday. The Mavericks have a chance to extend their time in tourney play. Depending upon the outcome of their 10 a.m. contest, the team will play again at 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. and then possibly at 5 p.m. in the Summer Shootout championship game.

To see the entire 2019 Edmonds Summer Shootout bracket, click https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XJwHX5_Bs1x3HJSYX5vnMQjJ2r8Z5-ub/view.

Girls Prep Basketball: Day 2 results of the Edmonds Summer Shootout, June 8 (Edmonds School District teams)

Meadowdale 46 – Burlington-Edison 44

Edmonds-Woodway 45 – Stanwood 32

Lynden Christian 59 – Edmonds-Woodway 27

Mount Si 44 – Lynnwood 21

Everett 44 – Lynnwood 37

Glacier Peak #2 32 – Mountlake Terrace 13

Redmond 42 – Mountlake Terrace 17

Day 3 schedule, June 9 (Edmonds School District teams)

Lake Stevens vs. Meadowdale, 10:00 a.m. at Meadowdale High School (tournament quarterfinal game)

Meadowdale vs. team-to-be-determined, time-to-be-determined at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Arlington, 12 noon at Meadowdale High School

Bainbridge vs. Mountlake Terrace, 12 noon at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cedarcrest vs. Lynnwood, 2:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— by Doug Petrowski