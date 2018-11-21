Prep basketball: Hawks kick off season with Jam Session XXV

1 of 15

Fans feasted on a night of basketball fun and games Tuesday as Mountlake Terrace High School hosted Jam Session XXV, the kickoff of the 2018-2019 Terrace Hawks’ basketball season.

The event included intrasquad scrimmages of the both the Hawks girls and boys teams and a game featuring 13 alumni of the Terrace boys basketball program.

The 2018-2019 Hawks’ squad begin competition with other schools next week when the Lady Hawks host Sehome on Nov. 28 while the boys travel to Bellingham to face Squalicum on Nov. 29.

Jam Session XXV, Nov. 20

2018-2019 Hawks’ girls intrasquad scrimmage

Black 17 15 — 32

White 6 12 — 19

2018-2019 Hawks’ boys intrasquad scrimmage

Red 4 14 10 9 — 37

White 10 8 11 11 — 40

Alumni game

Black 8 27 14 18 — 67

White 15 20 15 18 — 68

Three-point shooting champion

Trevor Leen

Slam dunk champion

Jace Breakfield

— By Doug Petrowski