Prep basketball: Hawks girls win, boys lose in Saturday games vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

With one of the most lopsided victories in program history, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks showed no mercy to the young and struggling Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks, crushing M-P 68-15 in a Wesco League contest played Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Ten Hawks scored in the game, led by the 18 points of Lindsey Ho; Ainsley Ward tallied 12 points in the win.

The 68 points scored was the most for a Terrace girls’ squad since Nov. 29, 2012, in a 69-43 Hawks’ victory over Sultan.

For the Tomahawks, the loss was the 14th of the season – the team, made up primarily of sophomores (and one freshman), has just two victories and is winless in Wesco League play.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Saturday, the Hawks’ boys basketball team suffered just their third loss of the year in a 67-60 defeat to their counterparts at Marysville-Pilchuck.

Terrace was forced to play the key Wesco League contest without two starters who were out with injuries — Mason Christianson and Jace Breakfield.

Sophomores Muhammed Kinteh and Vitaly Mkrtychyan led the team in scoring on Saturday with 15 each; Bradey Blackmer chipped in 10 points in the loss.

Cameron Strodahl scored a game-high 27 points for M-P; Ethan Jackson and Luke Dobler each contributed 12 points for the Tomahawks.

With the win, M-P took over the top spot in the 2A/3A Wesco League standings at 9-0 (13-2 overall), a half-game ahead of Stanwood at 8-0 (12-2 overall). The Hawks slipped to 6-2 in Wesco League play and are now tied for third place with the Meadowdale Mavericks.

Prep Girls Basketball: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 25

Marysville-Pilchuck 4 4 4 3 — 15

Mountlake Terrace 16 19 19 14 — 68

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Lindsey Ho 18, Ainsley Ward 12, Elise Colvin 8, Mya Sheffield 7, Amber Stradling 6, Kierra Scott 5, Cameron Dunn 5, Maile Armstrong 3, Kaiya Beavin 2, Ainslee Beach 2, Berit Simonsen

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: Lauren Lewis 6, Emily Hamre 3, Adbre Zackuse 2, Bri Ruiz 2, Savannah Benjamin 1, Imajine Moses 1, Sasha Dibble, Christy De La Paz, Kelsey Edge, Alissa Edge

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-11 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-10 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-14 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, Jan. 25

Mountlake Terrace 13 15 17 15 — 60

Marysville-Pilchuck 13 21 17 16 — 67

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Muhammed Kinteh 15, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 15, Bradey Blackmer 10, Jeffrey Anyimah 9, Jai Nath 7, Robbie Baringer 3, Trazz Pepper 1

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: Cameron Strodahl 27, Ethan Jackson 12, Luke Dobler 12, Brady Phelps 8, Treven Southard 5, Aaron Kalab 3, T.J. Severn, Dillon Kuk

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-3 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 9-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 13-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski