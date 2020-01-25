Prep basketball: Hawk boys win, girls lose in annual rivalry games vs. Lynnwood

In annual doubleheader rivalry games between the Lynnwood Royals and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, the Terrace boys earned a 64-43 victory while the Lynnwood girls won 70-53.

In the boys game, the teams engaged in a highly contested battle early on, with the Hawks leading by five at halftime. But Mountlake Terrace erupted for an 18-5 third- quarter run to take a solid lead that the Royals couldn’t overcome.

It was the Hawks’ long-range game in particular that proved to be too much for the Royals, with Mountlake Terrace knocking down 10 three-pointers on the night. Leading the charge was junior forward Robbie Baringer, who not only notched 12 points on the off 3s, but added a trio of steals and a block to boot.

Joining Baringer was senior forward Bradey Blackmer, who converted two 3s in the first quarter alone, finishing with a total of four.

The Royals kept the game relatively close throughout the first half. Lynnwood took a quick 8-3 lead in the first, withTaequan McMillan and Thanh Ho each sinking a 3. But the Hawks came soaring back, beginning their 15-3 first-quarter run with a Blackmer 3 and ending it with another.

Mountlake Terrace had a 31-26 by halftime, and Coach Nalin Sood would not let his team take their foot off the gas pedal. The Hawks built their big third-quarter lead thanks to a team effort, with six different Hawks contributing, including five points from sophomore Jeffrey Anyimah.

Down by 18, the Royals ventured into the fourth initiating a mini 9-4 run of their own. McMillan led that effort, scoring six of his 13 total points in the final quarter. But there was Anyimah, waiting to put the game to rest with the dagger 3 that terminated any chance for a Lynnwood comeback.

The Hawk boys will face off against Marysville-Pilchuck High School Saturday Jan. 25 at 7:15 p.m., while the Royals travel to Cedarcrest High School Wednesday Jan. 29 for a 7:15 p.m. game.

Meanwhile, the Royals girls’ were the ones to prevail over the Hawks, with Nakia Boston scoring 24 points to lead Lynnwood.

The senior guard got off to an incredibly hot start, with six points and two steals in the first quarter to put the Royals up 14-7 at the end of the first. Boston dominated the court, running several isolation plays that yielded three different layups.

The Hawks clawed their way back with 26 points in the second quarter, including a 19-6 run to snag a 33-32 lead at the half. Freshman guard Elise Colvin ignited the run with two big drive-in layups, couple with three foul shots from Mya Sheffield and Lindsey Ho to narrow the deficit to just five. Lynnwood answered with scores from Boston and Chloe Clark, who finished with 13 points, and Kierra Scott, who kept the rally going with a big 3 and a put-back two. Then Terrace junior point guard Berit Simonsen hit a 3 to give the Hawks the halftime lead.

However, the Royals came out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter, led by a barrage of three-pointers from Boston, Arianna Ilog and Emily Whybark. The Royals also stymied the Hawks on defense.

Boston went on an absolute tear from the field, scoring nine points in the third quarter and six in the fourth.

Lynnwood, who improves to 6-3 in Wesco play, 6-9 overall, will host Cedarcrest Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:15 p.m., while Mountlake Terrace (1-7 and 3-11) hosts Marysville- Pilchuck Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Jan. 24

Mountlake Terrace 18 13 18 15 — 64

Lynnwood 13 13 5 12 — 43

Records: Lynnwood 1-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-13 overall; Mountlake Terrace 6-1 in 3A Wesco League, 11-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace Individual Scoring: Bradey Blackmer 15, Jeffrey Anyimah 14, Robbie Baringer 12, Jai Nath 10, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 5, Trazz Pepper 4, Muhammed Kinteh 4

Lynnwood Individual Scoring: Taequan McMillan 13, Jordan Glover 9, Thanh Vo 7, Josh Siscar 6, Tommy McMahon 4, Abraham Kidane 2, Zach Newson 2

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck Saturday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Jan. 24

Mountlake Terrace 7 26 6 14 — 53

Lynnwood 14 18 24 14 — 70

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 24, Chloe Clark 13, Arianna Ilog 9, Emily Whybark 9, Marika Cnada 6, Madison Steele 5, Katelyn Kesinger 4

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Lindsey Ho 13, Elise Colvin 13, Kaiya Beavin 9, Berit Simonsen 6, Kierra Scott 5, Ainsley Ward 3, Mya Sheffield 3, Cameron Dunn 1

Records: Lynnwood 6-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-9 overall; Mountlake Terrace 1-7 in 3A Wesco League, 3-11 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Cedarcrest; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville Pilchuck Saturday, Jan. 25; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By David Gillespie