Prep basketball: Girls lose to Shorewood, boys defeat T-Birds

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks finished off their 2019-2020 girls basketball season with a 49-32 defeat at the hands of the Shorewood Thunderbirds on Monday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks committed 26 fouls in the game, giving Shorewood 33 foul shot attempts – and the T-Birds converted on 24 of them.

Senior Sabrina Musye led the Thunderbirds with 30 points in the game, 21 coming from the charity stripe. Lindsey Ho paced the Hawks with 10 points.

With the setback, Terrace finished the regular season 2-12 in Wesco League play, 4-16 overall. The team will sneak into the District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament as the No. 11 seed and will open tourney play with a loser-out game on Wednesday, Feb. 12, against the No. 6-seed Sammamish Totems. Tipoff at Sammamish High School in Bellevue is set for 7 p.m.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Monday, the Hawks’ boys basketball team jumped out to a 28-6 lead after the first quarter and coasted to a 71-51 victory over the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League matchup played at Shorewood High School.

With the win, Terrace finishes the season with a mark of 10-4 in Wesco League play, 15-5 overall. The Hawks earned the No. 3 seed in the District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament and will begin the double-elimination portion of the tourney at home on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. Terrace’s opponent on Saturday will be the winner of the No. 11-seed Sedro-Woolley Cubs vs. the No. 6-seed Anacortes Seahawks contest that will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Anacortes High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 10

Shorewood 5 22 13 9 — 49

Terrace 11 9 5 7 — 32

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Lindsey Ho 10, Mya Sheffield 6, Elisa Colvin 6, Berit Simonsen 4, Kierra Scott 3, Ainsley Ward 2, Ainslee Beach 1, Kaiya Beavin, Maile Armstrong, Cameron Dunn

Shorewood individual scoring: Sabrina Musye 30, Symone Pease 9, Jocelyn Mendez 5, Molly Stamey 2, Addison Trull 2, Megan Peery 1, Kaylie McRea, Mia Battle, Brynn Morrison, Izze Peijs

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-12 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-16 overall; Shorewood 3-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-14 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Feb. 12; 7 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School (District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament first round loser-out game)

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Feb. 10

Terrace 28 8 18 17 — 71

Shorewood 6 12 15 18 — 51

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Muhammed Kinteh 16, Jeffrey Anyimah 14, Bradey Blackmer 12, Mason Christianson 8, Robbie Baringer 8, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 7, Jace Breakfield 6, Trazz Pepper, Jai Nath, Adison Mattix, Cameron Larsen

Shorewood individual scoring: Sean Santos 13, Rahmatullah Salim 13, Julian Partman 10, Jackson Galiardi 6, Spencer Osborn 4, Rhyz De Castro 3, Aaron Espling 2, Nahom Mehari, Lucas Shea, Sayveon Finley

Records: Mountlake Terrace 10-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 15-5 overall; Shorewood 6-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-12 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus either Sedro-Woolley or Anacortes; Saturday, Feb. 15; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski