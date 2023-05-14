Prep baseball: Warriors edge Hawks to win 3A District 1 title; both teams headed to state

The Warriors gather along the third-base line moments after posting a 2-1 victory over Mountlake Terrace to earn the District 1 championship at Funko Field on Saturday, May 13.
The Warriors’ bench erupts as freshman Cruz Escandon scores the winning run in the bottom of the 7th inning with two outs on a single to center field by his brother, junior Diego Escandon.

With two outs and a tie game in the bottom of the seventh, Edmonds-Woodway’s Diego Escandon hit a single that scored his brother Cruz Escandon, giving the Warriors a 2-1 win over Mountlake Terrace in the 3A District 1 baseball championship Saturday afternoon at Everett’s Funko Field.

Both teams head to the state baseball tournament next week.

After Warriors centerfielder Drew Escandon drilled a lead-off double to left-center field to start the bottom of the 6th inning, first baseman William Alseth inadvertently popped up an attempted sacrifice bunt to pitcher Braeden Swan for the first out.
E-W shortstop Grant Oliver went 2-for-3 at the plate against the Hawks.

Mountlake Terrace held a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fifth inning, when E-W’s Thomas Shults hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.

Dylan Schlenger started the game for Edmonds-Woodway. The righthander lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out four. Drew Warner, who came in to relieve Schlenger, earned the win for the Warriors.

Hawks centerfielder Matthew Meadows, a junior, had a great game in the field and at the plate, going 2-for-2 in the Hawks’ 2-1 loss to Edmonds-Woodway.
As the Warriors called a timeout to make a visit to the mound late in the game, Terrace head coach Ryan Sells gives Matthew Meadows some words of encouragement.

Braeden Swan started on the mound for Mountlake Terrace. During six and a third innings of work, he allowed nine hits and two runs while striking out four.

Matthew Meadows went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Hawks. Meadows was also an asset in the outfield Saturday, assisting on a double-play at first base and throwing out a runner at home earlier in the game.

— Photos by Mountlake Terrace High School Hawkeye staff

