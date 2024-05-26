Prep baseball: Wanke leads Edmonds-Woodway past Eastside Catholic for third place in state

With opportunistic offense and a dominant performance by sophomore pitcher Lukas Wanke on Saturday, the Edmonds-Woodway High School baseball team earned third place in the Class 3A state tournament with a 4-1 win over Eastside Catholic.
Wanke pitched a complete game at a windy Resa Stadium in Pasco, allowing just four hits while striking out six. He kept the Crusaders hitters off-balance throughout the game, deftly mixing breaking material with a fastpitch that was still being clocked at over 80 miles per hour into the seventh inning.
Edmonds-Woodway finished with a 21-6-1 record for the season, which included a Wesco league championship. Eastside Catholic, the fourth-place finisher in the state, ended its season at 20-8.
The Warriors offense provided Wanke with more runs than he would need, as Edmonds-Woodway scored three runs in the second inning and added one more in the sixth.
In the second inning, Edmonds-Woodway scored each of its runs while there were two outs. Andreas Simonsen led off the inning with a walk, and two batters later Toshi Gilginis also drew a base on balls.
A flyball to right field by Diego Escandon was misplayed, and Simonsen and Gilginis each scored as Escandon wound up with a triple on the play. Cruz Escandon followed with a bunt that completely fooled the Eastside Catholic defense and scored Diego Escandon for a 3-0 lead.
The Crusaders scored their only run in the bottom of the fifth, when Jack Stearns walked, moved up on a single by Dylan Peay and scored on a single by Daxx Delucchi.
The Warriors answered with their final run in the top of the sixth when Diego Escandon singled, stole second and scored on a double by Cruz Escandon.
Cruz Escandon’s hit was a hard shot down the right-field line that bounced off the first-base bag and continued into the outfield, allowing Diego Escandon to score.
— By Craig Parrish
———
Class 3A baseball state tournament third-fourth place game
Edmonds-Woodway 4, Eastside Catholic 1
Edmonds-Woodway 030 001 0 — 4 6 1
Eastside Catholic 000 010 0 — 1 4 2
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.