Prep baseball: Three Edmonds School District teams begin playoff action this week

With hopes of qualifying for state tournament play later in May, three Edmonds School District high school baseball squads take the field this week for the postseason District 1 3A Baseball Tournament.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks and Meadowdale Mavericks will see tourney action on Tuesday, May 2, in loser-out games against the Marysville-Getchell Chargers and the Stanwood Spartans respectively. The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors get to avoid the early tournament’s elimination games and will begin their district contests on Saturday, May 6.

The Warriors earned the No. 2 seed in the district tournament with an overall record of 16-5 and a RPI (ratings percentage index) just .005 points behind top-seeded Snohomish. Edmonds-Woodway will open district play at home on Saturday against either Arlington, Stanwood or Meadowdale depending upon the results of elimination games played on Tuesday and Thursday.

E-W enters postseason play on a nine-game winning streak, holding their opponents to just 0.67 runs per game during the stretch. The Warriors boast a superb pitching staff led by senior Dylan Schlenger, 8-0 this season with an ERA of 0.57.

Mountlake Terrace finished the season with an 11-9 mark to take the No. 9 seed in the district tourney. In Tuesday’s loser-out contest, the Hawks will face the No. 12-seeded Chargers, a squad that after losing nine straight games earlier in the year finished the regular season winning three of four contests to slip into the final district tournament berth.

The Hawks are the second-highest scoring team in the district tourney, averaging 6.8 runs per game.

Meadowdale compiled a record of 11-10 this year under second-year coach Darren Watkins. On Tuesday, the Mavericks will try to avoid being eliminated from the District 1 tournament by Stanwood for the second season in a row. Last year, the Mavs’ 2022 season ended with a 6-4 loss to the Spartans in a winner-to-state, loser-out district tourney contest.

The top five teams to emerge from the 12-team district tourney will advance to the WIAA 3A State Baseball Tournament that begins on May 16 and ends with games at Funko Field in Everett.

To view the entire District 1 3A Baseball Tournament bracket, click here.

Prep Baseball: Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale in the 2023 District 1 3A Baseball Tournament

Tuesday, May 2 – No. 9 seed Mountlake Terrace vs. No. 12 seed Marysville-Getchell; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (loser-out game; winner to face No. 8 seed Shorecrest on May 4)

Tuesday, May 2 – No. 11 seed Meadowdale vs. No. 10 seed Stanwood; 4 p.m. at Stanwood High School (loser-out game; winner to face no.7-seed Arlington High School on May 4)

Saturday, May 6 – No. 2 seed Edmonds-Woodway vs. Arlington, Stanwood or Meadowdale; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School (non-elimination game)

— By Doug Petrowski