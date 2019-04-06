Prep baseball: Shorewood dominates Hawks

1 of 6

The Shorewood Thunderbirds scored six runs in the first two innings, then coasted to an 8-1 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Friday at Meridian Park in Shoreline.

The T-Birds added two more runs in the fourth to take full command of the contest before Terrace scored its only run in the final inning.

Freshman pitcher Cody Snow was saddled with the mound loss for the Hawks. Shorewood junior Bryce Lindberg picked up the win, scattering five hits over his entire-game effort and striking out four.

Lindberg was also the hitting star of the game, going 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI for the T-Birds.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday, April 9, to finish off their two-game Wesco League series; first pitch at Mountlake Terrace High School is set for 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, April 5

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 5 0

Shorewood 1 5 0 2 0 0 x — 8 8 1

Winning pitcher: Bryce Lindberg (Shorewood)

Losing pitcher: Cody Snow (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-6 overall; Shorewood 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood; Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School