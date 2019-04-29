Prep baseball: Hawks to face Blaine in loser-out district game Tuesday

27
0
Senior Dillon Gordon is expected to start on the mound in Mountlake Terrace’s District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament first round loser-out game on Tuesday, Apr. 30, against the Blaine Borderites. (File photo by Doug Petrowski)

With hopes of another long postseason run, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks will begin the 2019 playoffs with a game that could be their last of the year.

The Hawks will head north to face the Blaine Borderites on Tuesday, April 30, in a District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament first-round, loser-out contest to be played at Pipeline Fields in Blaine; first pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.

As the No. 9 seed in the district tourney, Terrace must travel to meet No. 8-seeded Blaine on the Borderites home field.

The Hawks finished the regular season with an overall record of 9-11, 7-7 in Wesco League play, and was calculated as the No. 9 team in the District 1/2 2A RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) being used to determine district tournament seeding. The Borderites (11-8 overall and 8-5 in the Northwest Conference) finished with an RPI of .4654, edging out Terrace’s .4464 for the No. 8 ranking.

Archbishop Murphy, Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison and Lynden are the top four seeds in the 2A District 1/2 tourney and won’t begin tournament play until Saturday, May 4. If the Hawks defeat Blaine on Tuesday, the team will face No. 1-seeded Archbishop Murphy on Saturday when the double-elimination portion of the tournament begins.

The top four teams coming out of the 12-team district tourney move on to the WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament that begins on May 18.

Last year the Hawks placed third in the District 1/2 tourney, then won three straight games in the 2018 2A state tournament before falling to Ellensburg 2-1 in the 2A state championship game.

To view the entire 2019 District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2893&sport=6.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!