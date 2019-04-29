Prep baseball: Hawks to face Blaine in loser-out district game Tuesday

With hopes of another long postseason run, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks will begin the 2019 playoffs with a game that could be their last of the year.

The Hawks will head north to face the Blaine Borderites on Tuesday, April 30, in a District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament first-round, loser-out contest to be played at Pipeline Fields in Blaine; first pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.

As the No. 9 seed in the district tourney, Terrace must travel to meet No. 8-seeded Blaine on the Borderites home field.

The Hawks finished the regular season with an overall record of 9-11, 7-7 in Wesco League play, and was calculated as the No. 9 team in the District 1/2 2A RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) being used to determine district tournament seeding. The Borderites (11-8 overall and 8-5 in the Northwest Conference) finished with an RPI of .4654, edging out Terrace’s .4464 for the No. 8 ranking.

Archbishop Murphy, Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison and Lynden are the top four seeds in the 2A District 1/2 tourney and won’t begin tournament play until Saturday, May 4. If the Hawks defeat Blaine on Tuesday, the team will face No. 1-seeded Archbishop Murphy on Saturday when the double-elimination portion of the tournament begins.

The top four teams coming out of the 12-team district tourney move on to the WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament that begins on May 18.

Last year the Hawks placed third in the District 1/2 tourney, then won three straight games in the 2018 2A state tournament before falling to Ellensburg 2-1 in the 2A state championship game.

To view the entire 2019 District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2893&sport=6.