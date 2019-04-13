Prep baseball: Hawks lose to Wildcats 4-0 Friday

1 of 4

Failing to come up with hits at key moments doomed the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Friday as Terrace fell to the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 4-0 in a Wesco League contest played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Despite getting just two hits off of Wildcat pitchers Jack Johnson and Aiden Van Rensum, the Hawks had baserunners in every inning but one. But getting those baserunners around to score eluded Terrace; the Hawks left a total of eight runners on base in the game.

Terrace’s best chance to score came in the first inning when the team loaded the bases with just one out, but Jesse James Martineau grounded into a double play to end the threat.

The Wildcats got a two-RBI double from Andrew Griffin and an RBI double from Rensum in the first inning, then completed their scoring with a Josiah Santiago RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth.

With the victory, Archbishop Murphy strengthened its grip on first place in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference with a 7-1 conference mark and an overall record of 11-3. The Hawks dropped to 3-5 in league play, 5-9 overall.

Mountlake Terrace will next face the Lynnwood Royals in a two-game series beginning on Tuesday, April 16, with the first pitch at Mountlake Terrace High School set for 4 p.m. Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, at Lynnwood High School.

Prep Baseball: Archbishop Murphy at Mountlake Terrace, April 12

Archbishop Murphy 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 4 6 0

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0

Winning pitcher: Jack Johnson (Archbishop Murphy)

Losing pitcher: Cody Snow (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-9 overall; Archbishop Murphy 7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League 11-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood; Tuesday, Apr. 16; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski