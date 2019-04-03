Prep baseball: Hawks’ 2nd-inning explosion leads to 8-3 win over Mavs

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks exploded for five runs in the second inning on their way to an 8-3 victory over the Mavericks Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Mavs’ Coach Bill Hummel made the early move to replace pitcher Cutter Buchea in the second frame with Casey Toler, but the Hawks were able to tack on two more runs in the fourth inning to build an 8-0 lead.

Meadowdale scored a single run in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth, but it

wouldn’t be enough to overcome the slow start.

Senior Dillon Gordon picked up the mound victory for Terrace by pitching into the sixth

inning before being relieved by Kasey Boe.

Jonathan Kumai went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI’s to lead the Hawks batting

attack; Dominic Dim went 1-2 with a double for Terrace.

The two teams will complete their two-game series on Wednesday, April 3, at

Meadowdale High School; first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.