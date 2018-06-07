Prep baseball: CPC-MLT’s Ryan Maxwell selected for All-State team

After strong senior seasons on the mound, two local prep baseball players have been named to Washington State Baseball Coaches Association (WSBCA) All-State teams and will play in All-State games on Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10, in Yakima.

Meadowdale’s Tommy Dimmock and Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace’s Ryan Maxwell were selected for the honor following All-State feeder games played last week.

Dimmock posted a 6-1 pitching record, a 1.50 ERA and struck out 66 for the Mavericks this season, helping the team win the Wesco League 3A South Conference title and achieve a 17-7 overall record. The senior was also named to the All-Wesco League 3A South first team twice this year, once for pitching and again for his performance as an infielder.

Dimmock hit .356 this season with four home runs and 34 RBI for the Mavs.

Maxwell, playing for the Cedar Park Christian – Bothell Eagles, went 5-0 on the mound with a 2.19 ERA and 31 strikeouts this year. The Eagles ended the season on the top of the 1A/2A Cascade Conference standings, won the Bi-District 1/2 1A Baseball Tournament and finished fourth in the WIAA 1A State Baseball Tournament.

Maxwell was also named the MVP of the WSBCA All-State feeder game played at Lake Stevens High School last week.

Dimmock and Maxwell will be on different teams over the All-State Baseball Series that will feature two eight-inning games on Saturday and two eight-inning games on Sunday.

Prep Baseball: WSBCA All-State Baseball Series, June 9-10

Times: Saturday, June 9 — noon and 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, June 10 — 10:25 a.m. and 1:35 p.m.

Place: Parker Faller Field at Yakima Valley Community College

Notes: the weekend will include the WSBCA Awards Presentation and Hall of Fame Banquet, Saturday, June 9, 7 p.m. at the Yakima Convention Center

–By Doug Petrowski