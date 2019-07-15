Premera submits proposal to renovate Mountlake Terrace campus

Premera Blue Cross has submitted a proposal to renovate its headquarters in Mountlake Terrace, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.

The Premera campus is located between 216th and 220th Streets Southwest and the Interurban trail and 68th Avenue West. According to the city, Premera is proposing to replace Building 1 with a facility that provides more on-site amenities for employees and to make minor modifications to most of the four other buildings.

A site development plan application was submitted June 21 and is being revised to meet filing requirements, the city said.

The proposed work includes a new Building 1 with a smaller footprint, removing nearly 200 parking spaces, creating more open space, changes in circulation, and pedestrian-friendly street frontage improvements on 220th Street Southwest and a portion of 216th Street Southwest.