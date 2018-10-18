Premera receive Community Partner Award during Leadership Snohomish County breakfast

Mountlake Terrace-based Premera Blue Cross received the 2018 Community Partner award during the annual Leadership Day breakfast sponsored by Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) Oct. 15.

LSC is a nonprofit committed to developing sustainable leaders to strengthen communities. The breakfast event raised over $15,000 for the organization, now in its 20th year.

Ever since Leadership Day was proclaimed in 2016 by 23 cities, businesses and government entities throughout Snohomish County, LSC and its partners mark the occasion by shining a light on the important work being done by engaged and dedicated leaders.

“Our annual fundraising breakfast honors the indelible impact leaders have made in our community,” said LSC Executive Director Kathy Coffey. “The leaders we welcome into our Signature Class and our Young Professionals program and the leaders we partner with — each is a story, and this year’s theme of ‘Every Leader Is a Story’ celebrates every success, challenge and transformative experience that has enabled our diverse community of individuals to live their values in their personal and professional lives.”

The 2018 Community Partner Award was accepted by Premera Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications Leader Paul Hollie. Past recipients of the award are Everett Community College and Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation.

“When an organization is as streamlined as LSC, collaboration and partnerships are key to sustaining impact,” said Coffey. “The LSC Community Partner Award honors visionary and dedicated leaders who do extraordinary work addressing critical issues in Snohomish County, and Premera has made a difference in our region by evolving and staying relevant in an ever-changing world.”

Coffey stated that “Premera cares not only about the health of the individual, but invests to ensure the health of our community as a whole. I can go as far to acknowledge that they tend to the health of our world with immediate responsiveness in situations like Hurricane Michael, by immediately getting a telehealth plan in place and setting up 24-hour nurse lines to tend to those impacted by this most recent tragedy”

In March 2018, Coffey added, Premera announced it is investing nearly $40 million over five years to support efforts across Washington and Alaska to address a wide variety of behavior issues.

“ Premera is taking a necessary leap forward to reimagine their commitment to social responsibility and effective philanthropy,” Coffey said. “Their community giving program focuses on addressing behavioral health issues, with a particular emphasis on funding programs that help historically underserved communities, including people of color and low-income populations. Community health data consistently shows disparities among these groups, resulting in lower quality and access of healthcare services, worse health outcomes and increased health care costs.”

Participating Snohomish County cities for Leadership Day included Arlington, Bothell, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan. Additional community partners joining the celebration included Port of Everett, Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, and the Stillaguamish Tribes.