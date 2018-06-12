Premera Blue Cross locked down Tuesday while police searched for armed suspects

Update at 1 p.m.: The lockdown was lifted after the suspects were apprehended.

The Premera Blue Cross campus was locked down on Tuesday at 12:31 p.m. while police search the area for an armed suspect.

The lockdown was lifted just before 1 p.m. after officers apprehended the suspects, according to an internal message sent to Premera employees.

Mountlake Terrace Dep. Police Chief Pete Caw said two residential burglary suspects fled from a traffic stop in the area. Both were apprehended.

According to a tweet from Edmond Police, the suspect located in that area was wanted for burglary. He was seen in the area of Highway 99 near 220th Street Southwest, then later seen on the Premera campus located on 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. A Premera employee told MLTnews that police activity on 220th Street Southwest was visible beginning at 11:50 a.m.

In a tweet, Edmonds Police described one suspect as a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and baggy blue pants.

An internal message distributed at Premera told employees that Mountlake Terrace police officers were on the health insurance provider’s campus, as the suspects, at least one of which was thought to be armed, had been seen behind one of their buildings.

“Please stay in your current location until further notice,” the message states. “If you are outside, get into a secure building.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.