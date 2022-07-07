Premera appoints Amy Humphreys as new board chair

Mountlake Terrace-based Premera announced that Amy Humphreys has been named chair of its board of directors. Humphreys replaces Jack Heath, president and chief operating officer of Washington Trust Bank, whose term as the chair expired. Heath remains on the board.

“Amy is a tremendous leader who has brought significant value to Premera since joining the board in 2017,” said Jeffrey Roe, Premera president and CEO. “Though new to health care, she quickly grasped the keys to our business and has thoughtfully engaged both Premera’s board and management in pursuing our purpose of improving customers’ lives by making health care work better.”

Humphreys has 25 years of experience in manufacturing, commodities, global marketing and distribution, including holding executive leadership positions with large privately held companies across several industries, such as seafood, dairy and petroleum.

“Navigating the health care system can be a daunting challenge, even more so when you’re experiencing an unexpected health issue. Having an advocate at your side is crucial in moments like this,” Humphreys said. “What drew me to Premera is how the company embraces its role as an advocate for its members. I’m honored to serve on a board, and now as the chair, which is truly working to make a difference in health care.”

Humphreys also has strong roots in the Alaska business community through her past leadership roles with American Seafoods, one of Alaska’s largest whitefish suppliers, Alaska seafood processor Icicle Seafoods, Bristol Bay Seafood Investments and Delta Western Inc., a leading petroleum distribution company operating throughout Alaska.

Humphreys earned an MBA from the University of Washington, and a bachelor of arts degree in accounting and finance from the University of Puget Sound.