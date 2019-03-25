Premera announces $595K in grants for behavioral health nonprofits

Mountlake Terrace-based Premera Blue Cross through its Premera Social Impact program announced $595,000 in grants made to six nonprofit organizations across Washington to support behavioral health solutions, particularly in underserved communities.

According to studies by the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experiences mental illness in a given year, and approximately 1 in 5 youths aged 13 to 18 have experienced a severe mental disorder at some point during their life. “Behavioral health is an issue we all need to address together by reducing the stigma around the conditions and providing access to care,” said Paul Hollie, who leads Premera Social Impact. “These programs strive to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families in their communities.”

Grants were made to the following organizations:

Community Foundation of Snohomish County, in Everett, will receive $200,000 over two years to support the renovation of The Village at Casino Road Community Center. The center will provide resources and vital services to the families located in the Casino Road area.

Friends of Youth, in Kirkland, will receive $75,000 to support children with behavioral problems through Parent Child Interaction Therapy, including increasing pro-social behaviors and self-esteem in the children, reducing parent frustration, and strengthening parent-child bonds.

Lydia Place, in Bellingham, will receive $140,000 over two years to support the only program in Whatcom County to offer mobile, on-site, mental health therapy for those experiencing homelessness.

Powerful Voices, in Seattle, will receive $50,000 to support strengths-based, trauma-informed case management for girls of color by hosting a series of outreach and engagement events. In addition, the group will provide in-depth, trauma-informed training for case managers.

Progress House Association, in Tacoma, will receive $100,000 to support behavioral health programs in their new Clubhouse facility. Clubhouses are accredited facilities nationwide with a proven approach to enhance the services of psychiatric facilities, offering members meaningful work, purpose, dignity and the opportunity to take pride in palpable accomplishments.

The Service Board, in Seattle, will receive $30,000 to train staff and launch mental health programs that will support youth between age 14 and 19 from marginalized populations to strengthen the capacity and overall wellbeing of Seattle’s most vulnerable communities.

In 2018, Premera Social Impact awarded more than $9.5 million in grants and sponsorships in Washington and Alaska. To learn more about Premera Social Impact, click here to read the company’s community giving report