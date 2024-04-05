‘Pregnancy Era’ book release party scheduled for April 26

In her book, Feldt — a mother of three — shares her knowledge on prenatal care, birthing preparation and postpartum healing.

A book release party has been scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 26 at 320 Dayton St. Suite 201, Edmonds. Music, food and mocktails will be provided. The book will also be available for purchase. You can register for the book release party here