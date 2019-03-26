Pre-registration this week for Mountlake Terrace Pavilion spring swim lessons

A reminder that pre-registration for spring swimming lessons begins this week for those currently enrolled in Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion swim lessons.

Pre-registration began March 25 for Monday/Wednesday classes. It will begin March 26 for Tuesday/Thursday classes and March 29, 30 and 31 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday classes.

Regular registration starts April 3 for Mountlake Terrace residents, with online and walk-in registration occurring from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and phone-in registration from noon-8 p.m. Non-residents can register starting April 4. The same hours apply.

The spring session will begin the week of April 8-14.

You can see schedules and fees here. To register, visit www.mltrec.com and click on Registration.