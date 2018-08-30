Pre-application for former veterinary clinic site shows three-story mixed-use building

1 of 2

A pre-application has been submitted for the former A Pet Care Clinic property at 23502 56th Ave. W., according to NextMLT.

The proposal shows a new three-story mixed-use building with a chiropractic clinic on the ground floor and residential uses on the upper two floors.

The proposed building would be just north of the existing building, with a slightly larger footprint of 1,716 square feet. Parking would remain relatively unchanged on the southern portion of the property with driveway access off 56th Ave W. The chiropractic clinic contains four chiropractor rooms, a reception and lobby area, a conference room and restrooms. A single staircase leads to the upper floors. While the proposal doesn’t specify the exact number of homes on the upper floors, the parking count suggests between four and six units.

As required per Town Center development standards, the proposal shows wide 15-foot sidewalks along 56th Ave. W. and 235th St. S.W. The main pedestrian entrance to the clinic is shown from the sidewalk along 56th Ave. W. Access to the upper floors appears to be via an internal staircase, with an entrance through the ground floor the clinic area.

Typically projects will change – sometimes significantly – from what is proposed in a pre-application, and many times do not even end up being built.

The property sold earlier this year for $449,000 after being used as a veterinary clinic for 40 years.

—By Dustin DeKoekkoek, NextMLT