Power outages reported across South Snohomish County

Due to weather conditions, neighborhoods across South Snohomish County experienced power outages Friday night

As of 6:30 p.m., 7,500 outages were reported across Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, said Snohomish County PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney. Though winds are likely the source of the reported outages, crews are responding to affected areas around the county to gather more information, he said.

So far, one outage in the unincorporated Edmonds area known as Esperance was linked to a tree falling into a power line.

Due to the outages, Edmonds Community College officials closed the campus and canceled all classes and activities. Power was restored around 7:40 p.m. and the college said all activities would resume as normal Saturday.

To keep track of and report outages, visit the Snohomish County PUD Outage webpage or call 425-783-1001.