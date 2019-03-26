Post-secondary scholarship applications due to Edmonds schools foundation March 29

The Foundation for Edmonds School District will once again be offering post-secondary scholarships for students graduating from Edmonds School District high schools in 2019.

This year, students will be completing applications through an online application program. Complete information on the process is available on the doundation’s website. Last year, the foundation, with generous support from donors and alumni, awarded $153,100 in scholarships to graduating seniors and alumni.

A wide range of merit and need-based scholarships are available to support students entering programs at community colleges, traditional four-year colleges, and vocational programs.

Completed applications are due March 29, 2019.