Positions open on Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board

Applications and nominations are needed for immediate openings to the Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board from Council District 2 (Everett/Mukilteo/ Tulalip), Council District 3 (Lynnwood/Edmonds) and Council District 4 (Mill Creek/Bothell/Mountlake Terrace/Brier).

Applications can be found at www.evergreenfair.org/131/Fair-Advisory-Board.

The Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board helps manage and preserve the largest publicly owned fair in the Pacific Northwest, including advising on:

maintaining the county’s ties to its agricultural roots

expanding programs for youngsters and teens

encouraging local food growth

broadening public safety efforts

enhancing child-safety programs

evaluating budgets

reviewing and recommending entertainment

initiating innovative programs and projects

“Every August, Snohomish County throws a 12-day party for more than 350,000 friends and neighbors,” said Interim Fair Manager Jeremy Husby. “Advisory board members are critical to the success of the 110-year old fair and the role it plays in connecting communities together.”

Board members meet monthly and more frequently during the Fair. For more information about joining the advisory board, contact: Jeremy Husby at 360-805-6601 or [email protected].

The 2019 Evergreen State Fair runs Aug. 22 through Sept. 2. For more information on the Evergreen State Fair visit EvergreenFair.org.