Position open on Snohomish County Public Facilities District Board

The Snohomish County Public Facilities District (PFD) is seeking qualified candidates to join its five-member board of directors.

Members of the Snohomish County PFD Board are formally appointed by the Snohomish County Council. The public facilities district was chartered by Snohomish County to oversee potential acquisition, construction, operation, and financing of one or more regional centers and related parking. The board is made up of five members appointed by the council to reflect the interests of cities and towns in the county, as well as unincorporated areas of the county. Board members serve four-year terms, with initial appointments staggered so that two of the initial five members served two-year terms.

The Snohomish County Public Facilities Districts projects are as follows:

Everett Arena (Angel of the Winds): This is a 275,000-square-foot, $62.5 million multi-purpose facility configured for sporting events, conferences, and conventions. The county PFD is contributing approximately 12% of project costs.

Lynnwood Public Facilities District: This is a 54,985-square-foot, $31.3 million conference and convention center. The county PFD is contributing some 24% of project funding.

Edmonds Centre for the Arts: The PFD created a 750-seat performing arts center by remodeling the historically significant Puget Sound Christian College. Project costs are $16.4 million, with the county PFD contributing 23% of capital funds.

National Flight Interpretive Center: The PFD created a 58,000-square-foot, $21.7 million flight museum at Paine Field. The county PFD is contributing 16% of project funds.

To apply for a Snohomish County PFD Board of Director appointment,use one of the following forms:

Basic Application or Online Basic Application Form. snohomishcountywa.gov/OnlineBCBAForm

The Basic Application is a fillable form. To use this form, complete it online, save it to your hard drive, then send it back to us via email to the email address below, or you can print the completed form and return it via U.S. mail to the address below.

The Online Basic Application For’ can be filled out and submitted online. Some boards or commissions may ask you to complete an additional application specifically tailored to the needs of that board or commission. If you’re selected for an appointment to a Snohomish County board or commission you’ll also be asked to complete a Snohomish County Board of Ethics financial disclosure form.

Mail your application to:

Snohomish County Executive Office

Karen Anderson

3000 Rockefeller Avenue, M/S 407

Everett, WA 98201

Or email your application to Karen Anderson at: Karen.Anderson@co.snohomish.wa.us