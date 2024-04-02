Port of Everett boundary expansion topic of Economic Alliance Snohomish County Coffee Chat April 9

In August, Snohomish County residents will have the opportunity to vote on a measure to enlarge the Port District to all of Snohomish County, excluding the City of Edmonds, Port of Edmonds and Town of Woodway limits, respectively. The Economic Alliance Snohomish County is hosting a Coffee Chat from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 to discuss this measure, featuring Port of Everett CEO/Executive Director Lisa Lefeber.

According to an Economic Alliance announcement, this move would expand access to Port of Everett economic development resources and allow the port — created in 1918 — to invest in key transportation, economic development and environmental projects outside the current district.

This event is virtual and free to attend. RSVP here to receive a link to join the livestream via Zoom.