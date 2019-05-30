Port of Edmonds sponsoring Family Day at the Marina June 1

The Port of Edmonds invites you to join them for Family Day at the Marina this Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

During this free event, classic yachts will be taking over the marina’s guest moorage for the weekend and will be open to the public for tours during the event. The port’s public plaza (located behind Anthony’s restaurants at 458 Admiral Way) will have marine-related community booths and activities for the whole family.

Stop by Freedom Boat Club’s table and sign up for a free power boat ride.

Staff from the Port of Edmonds will be hosting a craft station where kids can practice the art of gyotaku — the traditional Japanese method of fish printing. Two food trucks, including local favorite Dojo Togo, will be onsite.