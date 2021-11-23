Pop-up blood drives scheduled in South Snohomish County Nov. 30-Dec. 14

The need for blood in the community is rising and to meet that challenge, Bloodworks needs all donors to step up. So book your next donation now to make sure patients get the fighting chance they deserve. All types are urgently needed, but Type O is especially in demand.

Upcoming events –

Nile Shrine (Mountlake Terrace: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Lynnwood Convention Center: Dec. 1

Edmonds Waterfront Center: Dec, 9, 10, 13 and 14.

All donations are by appointment only. Your one-hour donation appointment is a safe and essential action to support local hospitals and patients. The pop-up centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines. No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite. All donors are required to wear masks during their appointment.

Bloodworks has posted information addressing questions and concerns for blood donors at bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus. To make your appointment, call 1-800-398-7888 or visit schedule.bloodworksnw.org.