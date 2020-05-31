Pop up blood donor center now open in Lynnwood

The COVID-19 pandemic has left the public health system scrambling to ensure the safety of patients and the stability of the local blood supply. Bloodworks is now teaming up with several community partners to host new Pop-Up Donor Centers throughout the region, including one in Lynnwood at the Lynnwood Stake Center, 1st Cultural Hall (Gym), 17321 44th Ave. W.

Schedule a donation here.

Bloodworks has implemented increased safety and social distancing measures in compliance with all local and state recommendations to ensure that the donation experience is as safe and pleasant as possible. All donors are required to bring and wear masks or face coverings at their donation appointment. For more information, visit bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus.