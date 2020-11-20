Pop-up blood donation center in Lynnwood Nov. 23-24

Bloodworks is hosting a pop-up donation center at New Life Church 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24. Book here or call 800-398-7888.

Can’t make this location work? Click here to view other locations.

All donations are by appointment only. The pop-up centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines. No walk-ins, guests or people under age 16 are permitted onsite. All donors are required to wear an appropriate face mask during their appointment.

Bloodworks has posted information addressing questions and concerns for blood donors at bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus.