Pop recording artist among entertainers at 3rd of July celebration

Senior Center restrooms will be open for those with disabilities and portable toilets will be on site. Parking will be available at the former Creekside Church parking lot (7011 226th Place S.W., Mountlake Terrace) and the Community Transit Park and Ride lot (6001 236th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace) with shuttle service provided by Honor Care Adult Family Home and Mountlake Terrace Plaza.

Although personal fireworks are illegal in the city, the organization obtained a special events permit, approved by the city council, to allow a fireworks display with a professional pyrotechinics company. The fireworks show will take place over the lake. The boat launch area will be closed. The spectator viewing area will be on the hillside within the park directly to the south and southeast of the Mountlake Terrace Senior/Community Center (Ballinger Cubhouse).

Attendees are advised to plan ahead, be prepared for any weather conditions, low lighting conditions upon exit, and shuttle waiting time. Bring chairs and/or blankets to sit on. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area as there may be congestion.

The foundation thanks it supporters including Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar, DD Meats, Sierra Construction Company, Lake Union Partners, Fischer Plumbing, Landsverk Quality Homes, Haider Construction, Gutterking, Rogers Market Redevelopement Group, Homestreet Bank, Ace Hardware, Sorelli Pizza, Grand Pere Bakery, Sprout Birth Center, Calvary Fellowship, South County Firefighters Foundation, MLT Police Guild, US Army, Studio 6, Community Transit, Creekside Church, MLTnews, Emerald City Harley Davidson, Mountlake Terrace Plaza, North Queens Drill Team, and Honor Care Adult Family Home.

The City of Mountlake Terrace is also providing support services.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996.