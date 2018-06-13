Pool area of Rec Pavilion to close June 18-22 for maintenance

The pool, pool deck, spa, sauna, locker rooms and racquetball courts of the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion will be closed June 18-22 for maintenance.

The office will be open on a modified schedule during this time. The pool will reopen Saturday, June 23.

The Recreation Pavilion is open for business as usual for all programs and activities including dog obedience, dance, land fitness, indoor playground, preschool and Kids Krew, and cardio room. On June 22, the Pavilion will be closed for staff training for summer.

All pool schedules are available and posted on the website at http://www.cityofmlt.com/531/Pool-Schedule.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.