Pollinators and your garden presentation at Brier Library March 7

The Brier Library is hosting an event Saturday sure to draw lovers of butterflies, bees and other pollinators.

Master Gardener and Community Habitat Steward Julie O’Donald will lead a 90-minute session devoted to bumble bees, pollinators and the flowers that will attract them to your garden on Saturday, March 7, beginning at 11 a.m.

The program is slated to include steps to convert yard space into pollinator habitat, – complete with nest sites – and how to incorporate flowering shrubs and wildflowers into the landscape.

The Brier Library is located at 23303 Brier Road.