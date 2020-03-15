Police: Two ‘people of interest’ in Feb. 21 homicide at Edmonds 7-11 jailed on warrants

Following an overnight standoff in the Enumclaw area, Edmonds police said Sunday they arrested two “people of interest” who may be connected to the Feb. 21 homicide of Edmonds 7-11 clerk Nagendiram Kandasamy.

Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said that while the two are not yet suspects in the murder, police were able to book them into Snohomish County Jail Sunday based on warrants for their arrest issued by the State Department of Corrections.

McClure didn’t have immediate details on the gender, age or places of residence of the two who were arrested, but he did say that they were identified as persons of interest based on “tips in the community and good, old-fashioned police work.”

The arrests followed a “prolonged standoff” between the warrant suspects and officers from Edmonds, the North Metro SWAT team and the Enumclaw area that started late Saturday night, McClure said. It concluded early Sunday morning with one of the suspects being located in the attic of a home.

A “vehicle of interest” was also seized as possible evidence, he said.

Detectives will be continuing their investigation Sunday, and more information will be released as the investigation allows, he said.

Kandasamy, a 64-year-old Edmonds resident, was found unresponsive on the floor by a customer who entered the 7-11 — located at 8101 238th St. S.W. — around 5 a.m. Feb. 21. Police units from across Snohomish County, King County and the Washington State Patrol responded to the area in an unsuccessful attempt to locate the suspect, who fled to an awaiting white, four-door vehicle driven by another unknown person.