Police: Train stopped on Edmonds waterfront result of an apparent suicide

Edmonds police said that a train stopped along the Edmonds waterfront Saturday night was the result of an apparent suicide on the railroad tracks.

Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said that witnesses reported seeing a woman put herself into the path of a freight train that was traveling along the tracks around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

The stopped train was blocking traffic at Main Street but vehicles and pedestrians were able to cross the tracks at Dayton Street, Hawley said.

People are advised to avoid the area while police investigate, he added.

The official cause and manner of the death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, Hawley said.

The Washington State Ferries announced that the Edmonds-Kingston route will be out of service until further notice.