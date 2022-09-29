Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun

Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun.
“There are no injuries and a temporary lockdown has been lifted,” police said via social media. More information will be released as it is appropriate, police said.
