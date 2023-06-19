Police take four suspects into custody Sunday night after shots fired at Alderwood Mall

Four suspects were arrested Sunday night following a report of shots fired in the Alderwood Mall parking lot outside of Macy’s.

According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay, at 8:50 p.m. Sunday police responded to a report of a robbery with shots fired. Police who responded learned that gunfire was exchanged between the suspects, but no one was injured in the exchange.

“The suspects took off in two separate cars, turning into a short pursuit with police,” McKay said. One of the suspect vehicles was involved in a collision in Mountlake Terrace and the occupants were taken into custody. The second vehicle was abandoned in Mountlake Terrace and a K-9 unit was able to track and locate the occupants of that vehicle.

“All four suspects are now in custody,” McKay said Sunday night, adding that “there is no immediate danger to the public.”