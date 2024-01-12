Police: Suspect in Jan. 3 murder of rideshare driver was arrested outside his Edmonds Way residence

This story has been updated with information from Thursday media briefing.

Bail has been set at $1 million for a 21-year-old Edmonds man accused of fatally shooting rideshare driver Abdikadir Gedi Shariif in Edmonds Jan. 3.

In a Thursday afternoon media briefing, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure provided the latest updates on the arrest of the suspect, 21-year-old Alex Matthew Waggoner of Edmonds, in connection with Shariif’s murder. The rideshare driver was shot as he drove his car through a crosswalk at Edmonds Way and 236th Street Southwest. Shariif was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen and Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett also spoke at the Thursday briefing. Both praised the work of the detective team, expressing their condolences to Shariif’s family and coworkers, and emphasizing the crucial assistance provided by witnesses and community members who came forward to help in the investigation.

“To go from an unknown suspect in a random case to an arrest and booking in six days is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of Edmonds Police Department staff and the cooperation of our community,” Bennett said.

Members of the Snohomish County Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Waggoner around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10 after he walked away from his residence in the 23500 block of Edmonds Way, McClure said. “At the time of his arrest, the suspect was armed with two handguns and was wearing body armor,” he continued, adding that no injuries occurred during the arrest and that one of the guns recovered “has been potentially identified as the murder weapon.”

After the arrest, Waggoner was transported to the Edmonds Police Department, where detectives interviewed him. According to the police report filed with the court, the suspect was read his Miranda rights but chose to speak without an attorney and admitted to the shooting. During the interview he was “apologetic for his actions” added McClure.

Waggoner was subsequently booked into the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. Members of the victim’s family gathered outside the Everett District Courtroom when the defendant made his first appearance via video Thursday afternoon.

Shariif was killed just after 10:15 p.m. Jan. 3. He was working as a rideshare driver and had just dropped off an Edmonds customer returning from vacation. After departing the drop-off point, Shariif drove westbound on 236th Street Southwest and, with a green signal, began making a left-hand turn onto Edmonds Way. The suspect was crossing from west to east at the same crosswalk Shariif entered during his turn.

According to the police report, dash and interior cam video from the victim’s car indicates that while making the turn he was “distracted looking down at his phone” and “narrowly missed” the suspect in the crosswalk. The video also indicates that the Shariif then slowed down his car, rolled the drivers window down, and appeared to begin to say “I’m sorry” when the suspect immediately began shooting at him. Shariif later died at Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives received multiple tips and collected several types of evidence during the investigation, which involved numerous search warrants, McClure said. After the suspect’s arrest, a search warrant was served on his residence and additional evidence was recovered.

“This investigation is an excellent example of community involvement, tireless detective work and collaboration among law enforcement partners,” McClure said. Now that the suspect is in custody, detectives will continue their investigation, which will include “a thorough analysis of the firearms that were recovered,” he added.

In concluding the press briefing, McClure stressed that while an arrest has been made, “the investigation remains active and is far from done. If you believe you have information about this case, please contact us.”

— By Larry Vogel with reporting from Nick Ng