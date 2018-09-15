Police seek suspect in sexual assault of 9-year-old girl at Edmonds’ Ranch 99 Market

Edmonds police are seeking a man who sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl at Ranch 99 Market in the 22500 block of Highway 99 around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, the suspect is described as a white male in his 50s or 60s with a possible goatee, wearing a bright blue shirt and dark shorts.

The 9-year-old victim and her sister were in the crowded store with their mother, who was shopping, Hawley said. As the girls passed by the suspect, he blocked the 9-year-old from moving, then reached down and grabbed her genital area.

If you can identify the suspect, call 911 or leave an online anonymous tip at www.edmondswa.gov/police/anonymous-tip.html.