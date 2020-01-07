Police seek driver who crashed into MLT building early Monday morning

Mountlake Terrace police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a mixed-use building at 24001 56th Ave. W. early Monday morning, then fled the scene.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw, an officer had concluded a security check at the Recreation Pavilion just after 2:30 a.m. Monday when he observed a silver Acura sedan “driving at a very high rate of speed” near the 22800 block of 56th Avenue West. The vehicle was driving too fast for police to catch up, but the officer observed the vehicle run a red light at 236th Street Southwest and then lost sight of it.

Patrol units checking the area located the vehicle after it had crashed through the front door of first-floor medical offices. Occupants living in the residences upstairs were uninjured, police said. The driver had left the scene.

While police were investigating the incident, the registered owner called 9-1-1 and claimed that her vehicle had been stolen. However, further investigation revealed that the car had not been stolen but was instead being driven by her boyfriend.

The vehicle was removed from the building and towed to the police department. Caw said that police are still searching for the driver.